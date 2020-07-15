Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has dispelled claims that it would embark on strike to press for the payment of allowances for its members.

State Chairman of the Association, Dr. Joseph Ngbea who disclosed this in a telephone conversation with newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday said though the state government was owing them three months hazard allowances, members started receiving alerts for the payment of one month this week.

Ngbea appealed to members of the association to exercise patience with government, and concentrate more on the oath they have taken to save life first.

“NMA has not issued any strike threat. We are working very cordially with the State government. We have taken an oath and responsibility to save our patients.

“Government alone cannot do everything. At least they have started paying which shows goodwill. We ought to appreciate government, dialogue and encourage it to do more. I am sure that in no distant time, they will make all payments”, he said.

Asked what measures the Association is taking to prevent its members from being infected with the COVID-19 disease, Ngbea stated that they have purchased more than 50 Personal Protective Equipment(PPE), 50 boots and 10 body bags.

He explained further that the association has sensitized its members on the need for them to adequately protect themselves when attending to patients especially those whose status they are not sure of.