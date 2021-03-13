From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that his administration would no longer negotiate with or grant amnesty to criminals in the state.

The governor who stated this at the burial of Dr. Terkura Suswam and his aide, Solomon Tanor at Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area of the state decried what he described as the conspiracy of silence among the people.

Recall that about two weeks ago, gunmen murdered Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam, in his Anyiin country home.

According to Governor Ortom, the conspiracy of silence among the people has continued to embolden the criminals who are fueling the crisis in the Sankera area.

Ortom who condemned in strong terms the criminality in the area restated his administration’s commitment to go after those who have taken to criminality in the state.

“From intelligence report, some members of the community are supporting these criminals which makes it difficult for security men. I want to assure youths in the state, not only in Sankera, that we will go after these criminals and by the grace of God, we will get them.

“There is no more amnesty, no more negotiation with them (criminals) except they come back like the prodigal son and plead for forgiveness.”