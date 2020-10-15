Rose Ejembi Makurdi The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benue State Command has restated its commitment to tackle crime and criminality to ensure sustained peace in the state. The newly posted State Corps Commandant, Sule Sadiq Okeji, stated this at a ceremony organized in honour of the out gone Commandant, Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Kamiliu Isah, who recently retired from the service after serving meritoriously. Okeji who recently took over as the 10th Commandant of the Benue Command said he was satisfied with the achievements recorded by his predecessor and promised to consolidate on their gains. The commandant who listed some of the achievements of his predecessor to include the training and retraining of officers in basic counter-terrorism, establishment and deployment of Agro-rangers to rural communities to help quell insurrection by criminal elements particularly farmers and herders crisis, confessed that the shoe Idaho left behind is too big for him to wear. He however, promised to do his best to ensure that no stone is left unturned in keeping the standard practices of the profession. Responding, the retired ACG thanked the Command, government and people of Benue state for their support throughout his stay in Benue even as he expressed joy over the relative peace that is now being enjoyed in the state. ACG Isah enjoined his successor to build and improve on what is on ground in terms of standards, discipline, training and retraining of personnel and above all, maintain the parade ground. Idaho while being pulled out of the Service called on all personnel to put aside all sentiments and do the job, stressing that in due course, everyone will be recognised and rewarded according to what they have done. The occasion also witnessed cultural display of dance troops, parades, gift presentation as well as goodwill messages from heads of security formations in the state were present.