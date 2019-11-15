Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule are among prominent Nigerians to be honoured during this years’ Press Week of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State chapter.

Others to be honoured at the Award/Dinner night are the Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. General Adeyemi Yekini, Vice Chancellor of Benue State Univerdity (BSU), Msugh Kembe, George Ali, Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Mike Idoko, Vice Chairman, Lobi Stars Football club of Makurdi, among others.

According to the program of event released by the Terlumun Nyifan led Press Week Committee, the week will start on Friday with a Jumat Prayer, at the Makurdi Central Mosque followed by a walk/health check on Saturday 16th of November, 2019.

The Committee explained further that the walk will commence from City Bay Park through High Level-Ankpa Quarters Makurdi and terminate at the NUJ house while the health check will commence immediately after the walk.

He said Journalists and members of the public will be tested free for Blood Pressure, HIV, diabetes and Hepatitis B by health experts from renowned health institutions.

On Sunday 17th November 2019, there would be thanksgiving mass for Journalists in all churches in the State while the State Council, leading all Journalists in the state, will attend the Holy Ghost Catholic Church for a thanksgiving Mass.

The Press week also continues on Monday, 18th November 2019 with a visit of journalists to IDP Camps a well as the palace of the Ter Makurdi and on the Fifth day, 20th November 2019, while Prof. Wilfred Uji of the state Teaching Service Board and the Benue State Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Mukaddas, will deliver lectures on the theme: “Ending Insecurity in Nigeria Via Objective and Accurate Reportage”.

The day will also feature dedication of the Benue NUJ hall in honour of a former Benue State Council Chairman, Late David Ukuma while members will play a novelty Match in the evening of the sixth day.

The press week activities will be rounded off with a grand finale on Thursday 21st November 2019, with an award/dinner night where notable Nigerians from all walks of life; Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule would be honoured.