Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has assured female students from Chibok in Borno State and Dapchi in Yobe State who have been denied Western education as a result of the activities of Boko Haram of educational opportunities in Benue State.

Governor Ortom gave the assurance on Tuesday while inspecting new facilities at Government Girls Model Secondary School Aliade, which runs an exchange programme for students from the 19 Northern States of Nigeria.

He explained that as special recognition and support to the female children from Chibok and Dapchi, additional facilities, including hostel accommodation, would be provided for the school to enable it to admit anyone from the two northern towns and other states which fall under its catchment area.

Governor Ortom recalled that he wept when he visited the school in April last year as a result of its dilapidated state, even as he expressed delight over the new face of the school, stressing that he had already directed the renovation of its staff quarters.

He further directed the release of N80 million to further furnish the school, saying that the education commissioner had also been directed to provide sporting facilities for football, handball, volleyball and basketball for the students.

Ortom also directed that the bill of quantities for the renovation of the nursery and primary school within the school be submitted to him through the education commissioner for necessary action, promising that the school would soon be provided with a bus.

The governor, who enjoined the students to be committed to their studies, charged them to shun ‘miracle centres’, saying that would only mar their future, even as he strongly warned against theft or vandalisation of school equipment.

On his part, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, said Governor Ortom had excelled in the educational sector, stressing that the school which could barely boast of 600 students now needed additional space to admit more students.

Also speaking, School Principal Mrs Lucy Tyav and Head Girl Doris Nyajo, both expressed appreciation to the Governor for making their school one of the best in the state, promising that they would make judicious use of the facilities that have been provided.