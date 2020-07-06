Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State COVID-19 Action Committee has notified the public of the opening of a COVID-19 Test Samples Collection Point at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

According to a statement by a member of the Committee on Risk Communication, Bemgba Iortyom, the testing point is located at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at the hospital and will commence operations by 10 am every day.

He urged members of the public to have their samples taken for free COVID-19 testing.

‘A COVID-19 Positive Status is NOT A DEATH SENTENCE, and treatment for the virus is FREE at the designated Treatment Centres,’ Iortyom said.