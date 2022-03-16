From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Four suspected militias loyal to the slain Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as ‘Gana’, were reportedly neutralised by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Tuesday at Tse Geja in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

Sources from the area who confided in our correspondent disclosed that the troops trailed the militias to their camp located around Vingir and destroyed it, a development which a military source who pleaded anonymity also confirmed to newsmen on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, (Tuesday) our troops stationed in Gbishe under Kastina-Ala were doing their normal clearance tour until they came across bandits at Tse -Keji. There was an exchange of gunfire but our troops overpowered them.

“So, the armed bandits fled into the bush in disarray but our troops gave them a hot pursuit and four bandits were neutralised. A search was conducted in the general area and troops burnt down their camp.

“We were able to recover the following items belonging to the bandits; 9 rounds of 7.6mm special, one barrel of Dane gun, two motorcycles, handsets, bags of Indian hemp and the sum and of N57,390 and large assorted charms. The remnants are on the run but we are on top of our game,” the military source said.

Contacted, Chairman of Katsina-Ala local government, Alfred Atera who confirmed the report said four bandits were killed by security operatives who carried out operations in the area.

Atera who spoke with newsmen by telephone on Wednesday afternoon said, “Yes, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out an operation at Tse Geya where the camp of the bandits was located and four of the bandits were killed.

“The camp was destroyed and charms were packed. Terna (one of Gana’s boys) is threatening to take reprisal. As of this morning, he called and issued lots of threats that he is going to do more than what was destroyed in his camp. He called one of the volunteer guard’s [phone]number to issue the threat.”

It was gathered that the development had left people of the area in perpetual fear as they are said to be moving out in droves for fear of reprisal from the bandits.