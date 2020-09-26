Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom had condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, in which about 15 persons are feared killed and others injured.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the attack as shocking and unfortunate, expressing sympathy with his Borno State counterpart.

‘He expresses optimism that Governor Zulum will not be deterred by the reprehensible ambush as he continues to work with security agencies to restore peace to all parts of his state.

‘Governor Ortom condoles with families of those who lost their lives in the attack and prays God to grant their souls eternal rest,’ the statement read in part.