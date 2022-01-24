From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday dissolved the governing council of the College of Education (COE) Oju with immediate effect.

The governor also directed the people of Gwer West to present a replacement for appointment as chairman of the council to be constituted soon.

Governor Ortom announced the dissolution at the Government House in Makurdi during a meeting with members of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) from Gwer West Local Government Area.

The governor, who also reacted to reports of defection of some members of the PDP to the opposition, said he was not against anyone defecting to any political party of his or her choice.

He opined that it was plausible for any right-thinking person to even contemplate joining a sinking party like the All Progressives Congress (APC) for whatever reason.

The governor thanked the people of Gwer West, his inlaws for remaining solidly behind his administration and the PDP in general, stressing that the party is determined to win the presidency in 2023.

Earlier, some prominent persons from Gwer West including Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr Ken Achabo, Engineer Felix Atume, Mrs Grace Igbabon and other speakers restated their support for the Governor and the PDP.

Meanwhile, the PDP in Gwer West has suspended four persons including Prince Simon Aondoana and Chief Goddy Ikyereve for anti-party activities.

It was gathered that the decision to suspend them was taken at a stakeholders meeting of the party from Gwer West held earlier today in Makurdi, the state capital.