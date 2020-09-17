Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has announced that his deceased Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, elder Jerome Torshimbe, is to be buried Friday, September, 25.

The Governor announced the burial date on Thursday at the Government House in Makurdi during a condolence visit on him by Council Chairmen in the State led by the Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON), Benue State chapter, Hon. Caleb Abah.

The Governor described the late Special Adviser as a humble, understanding and obedient community leader, friend and brother as well as a confidant who had supported his cause over the years.

He called on the council chairmen to be consoled by the fact that life is transient and death could befall anyone anytime, stressing that both life and death belong to God and He gives and takes any time He wishes.

The Governor stressed the need for council chairmen on the need to impact lives positively at the grassroots as committed servants, saying they would be happier if they think and work towards making the masses happy rather than thinking about self.

Speaking earlier, ALGON Chairman and council chairman of Guma, Hon Abah, condoled the Governor and people of the state over the demise of their boss, Hon Torshimbe, saying his wealth of experience would be greatly missed.

He prayed God to grant the Governor and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and the deceased eternal rest, adding that God would also provide a suitable replacement to move the local government system forward.