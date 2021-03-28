From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom at the weekend inaugurated the Tito Multipurpose Centre housing a farmers market, super store, kids’ centre and grocery store, among other amenities.

Speaking during the ceremony which took place at the business premises along David Mark By-Pass, Governor Ortom, while praising the President, Tito Group of Companies, Chief Isaac Akunkunmi, as a resilient entrepreneur, called on other well-meaning Nigerians with good business ideas to invest in Benue.

He commended Akinkunmi for his courage and business acumen and resilience despite the difficult terrain and challenges of Benue as a civil servant state.

The governor assured of creating an enabling environment for anyone wishing to contribute meaningfully to the development of the food basket state through good investment no matter his tribe, political affiliation or religious inclination.

‘I am not fighting against any ethnic group or interest but I’m fighting against injustice, fairness and equity because democracy which gave me the opportunity to be governor is anchored on justice, equity and fairness,’ the governor stated.

Governor Ortom also enjoined employees of Tito Group of Companies to continue to do their best and never to ruin their employer’s business plans but encourage him to do more and create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

Earlier in a speech Chief Akinkunmi described Governor Ortom as proactive, resourceful, responsible, reliable and always down to earth.

He explained that he decided to bring to Benue the business idea he had seen in other parts of the world as a way of further impacting positively on the economy of the state.

‘I have traveled all over the world and in Nigeria and I have never seen farmers market the way you find it abroad. This is the first of its kind in Nigeria. I’ve been here for decades and I have been doing business in Benue. I have studied what the people want and I’m trying to satisfy their wants,’ he said.

Akinkunmi acknowledged the love for peace which made the Ortom administration to champion the cause of the state open grazing and ranches establishment law.

He noted that the governor’s effort had not gone unnoticed which is why many other governors in the country have come to adopt the ban on open grazing in their respective states.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of a long service award to deserving staff who had spent between 10 to 30 years in the company.