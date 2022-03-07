From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called for greater synergy between government and security agencies so that criminal elements and their collaborators can be apprehended with a view to stamping out insecurity in the state.

Governor Ortom made the call on Monday while declaring open the State Security Council meeting held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

‘I appreciate the security agencies, the police, the army, the Civil Defence and the Department of Security Services, DSS. They have given us the backing to apprehend those who trespass on the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law. They have been doing very well. But I seek greater synergy among the security agencies and support to fish out some of those criminal elements that are creating problems,’ the governor stated.

The governor who noted that he had gotten reports that some persons have been collecting money from herdsmen and ‘supposedly giving them permission to come and graze even right in Makurdi town,’ wondered why anyone would engage in such dangerous business to the detriment of the whole state.

‘I don’t understand. So, I seek for greater synergy that we have to work together to respect the law. We must work together as a government to surmount this challenge. Nobody should be spared,’ he said.

He further warned that ‘if individuals, those in government, traditional rulers and security agents are found to be complicit to the challenge that we have today with herdsmen, we must work together to expose them. It will serve as deterrence to others.’

On the lingering crisis in Ikpayongo, Gwer East Local Government Area, Governor Ortom regretted that the people have refused to stick to the peace agreement they had earlier signed.

‘The state government had initiated several meetings to resolve the matter. As I talk to you, there are still issues, burning of houses, killings and destructions. It is something we all have to address here today,’ the governor stated.

Governor Ortom also expressed displeasure over the increasing spate of railway tracks vandalism by criminals in the state whom he alleged to sometimes get cover from some unscrupulous elements in the security agencies.

He enjoined the security council members to get to the root of the issues outlined for discussion for improved security in the state.

The governor also commended all the security agencies in the state for their unrelenting efforts that had led to relative peace in the state and encouraged them to sustain the tempo in order the ensure a more secured state.