From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terwase Orbunde, has tendered his letter of resignation in compliance with the governor’s directive that his political appointees who are nursing ambitions to run for political office in 2023 resign no later than September 30.

Orbunde said he had to resign his appointment to pursue his aspiration to contest in the 2023 general elections adding that, having completed his tour of duty, he felt led by God to be available for another assignment as Governor in 2023.

He explained that the journey that led to his exit yesterday (Wednesday) started in 1995 when Governor Ortom approached him to anchor his Governorship Campaign and that he commenced activities towards the realisation of the ambition in 2012.

The former Chief of Staff averred that although there were dramatic twists and turns, God, through the people of Benue State, gave his principal electoral victories in 2015 and 2019 culminating in his appointment and reappointment during the two tenures.

‘However, as we approach the twilight of the two tenures, I feel strongly led by God that I have completed my tour of duty as Chief of Staff and have been called to make myself available for another assignment as Benue State Governor in 2023.

‘I express profound gratitude and appreciation to God Almighty, to my boss, principal, brother, and friend, His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, who has reposed unparalleled confidence in me by giving me the opportunity to serve in the exalted Office of Chief of Staff in his administration,’ Orbunde stated.

He intimated that his participation in the Ortom administration gave him the opportunity to broaden his perspectives, get further extensive exposure, acquire cognate experience, and build capacities in the service of the people.

The former Chief of Staff expressed gratitude to God and Governor Ortom, his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom, State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu, the Secretary to State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, the Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke, and all other members of the state executive council as well as his family, colleagues and staff who supported him while in government.

He prayed that God would enable Governor Ortom and his administration to finish strong and robust.

