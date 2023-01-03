From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has reaffirmed confidence in its leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom, and his stand on issues both at the national and local levels of the polity.

The party, in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, hailed Ortom’s leadership quality and resilience which it described as the ‘Benue Spirit’, saying that had kept the state thriving under the most challenging circumstances.

The party also empathised with victims of the misrule and mismanagement of the commonwealth of Nigeria by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on a scale of genocidal proportions, economically, socio-culturally and security wise.

The party said in Benue state, the victimsn who have been chased from their homes by hordes of murderous, land-grabbing terrorists are still marooned in Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) camps across the state.

“The victims have been rendered destitute and unable to afford the basic needs of life; food, clothing, shelter, medicare, education for the young, by a cabal which holds sway at Aso Rock and has visited a scorched-earth agenda on the economy through unprecedented corruption.

“We equally empathise with all the victims of the national catastrophe called APC mis-rule which ranks as the greatest disaster to have befallen Nigeria since independence, by far more adverse in impact than even the civil war,” PDP said.

The Benue PDP charged the Benue people to be vigilant against repeating the miscalculation of 2015 which gifted power to those undeserving of it at the national level.

To the electorate, Benue PDP said: “This is the time to right the wrongs of 2015, the time to sanitise our corridors of power and offices of public trust by keeping out demagogues and charlatans vying for election without any track record at previous duty posts or credibility of character.”

The party also expresses immense pride and confidence in the leadership vision of Governor Ortom which has seen him emerge a leading light on the quest for a new Nigeria under an order of equity, fairness and justice to all segments of the country.

While wishing the Benue people and all Nigerians a prosperous 2023, the party said: “Benue PDP backs Governor Ortom’s stand on all issues which are in the best interests of the common good of Nigerian citizens, in Benue State and at the federal level.

“The party stands in oneness of purpose with the people of the state as together, we begin 2023, a year in which we have a rare opportunity to make the leadership choices that will preserve our collective security won through the blood of countless martyrs, as well as retain the wealth and dignity of our land and its peoples stolen by alien invaders and their sponsors in high places of national leadership.”