From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume of encouraging Fulani herders to disobey the Anti Open Grazing Law and continue with destruction of farmlands and other property of Benue people.

The Party further accused the former Governor of the state of pitching tent with the Fulani herdsmen to say that Benue people were the ones killing themselves.

This is just as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back saying the PDP was foisting unfounded allegations on the APC Leader over matters relating to herdsmen attacks all in a bid to cause disaffection between him and the Benue people.

A statement by state PDP Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, described as disgraceful remarks allegedly made by Senator Akume, absolving Fulani herdsmen of guilt in killings of farmers in Benue State, and also for describing those in support of the ban on open grazing as “out of their minds”.

“The Minister in recorded video yesterday during a wedding at NKST Central Church Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area, categorically condemned the promulgation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, labelling it an agenda to chase Fulani people away from the state.

“He went on to say that when he was governor, he did not enact anti-open grazing law but Benue was very peaceful and Fulani people did not kill anyone. Akume also said as long as the anti-open grazing law remains in force, herdsmen will continue to kill Benue people.

The party, while wondering when the former discovered that the Anti Open Grazing Law was not a good policy, stated that he was part of the process that produced the law.

“Was he not part of the stakeholders meeting where Governor Samuel Ortom signed the law? Did he not command the Governor on that occasion for taking a bold step that could end the attacks on Benue people? If he knew that the law won’t work, why did he not say so then? Or is it when he became Minister that he suddenly realized the law is bad?”

“How could a man who was a two-time governor of the state, three-time Senator, and now Minister speak with such carelessness?

“Benue PDP regrets that the Buhari Minister and pro-Fulani advocate’s utterances have continued to fuel the suspicion that he is the one encouraging Fulani herders to disobey the Anti Open Grazing Law and continue with destruction of farmlands and other property of Benue people.

“The party frowns on the Minister’s highly unpatriotic stance and admonishes him to know that he is not the first man to be made Minister from Benue state. Many have gone there and come back to meet us here. His tenure won’t last forever. He will one day return and meet the thousands of displaced people in the IDP camps,” the statement read in part.

But reacting swiftly, the APC in the state through its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga, posited that the PDP’s renewed tantrums against Senator Akume shows that the party is becoming more desperate.

The APC described as shocking and unfounded, allegation by the PDP that the APC leader in the state was taking sides with the Fulani Herdsmen against the Benue people.

Ornguga noted that the allegation was a dummy the PDP is trying to sell to the people of the state to cause disaffection between him, the APC and the Benue people.

Explaining what transpired at the wedding reception in Tarka where Senator Akume was alleged to have made those statements, Ornguga said the former Governor was urging the people to grow above tribal sentiments and see the Fulanis and any other ethnicities first, as Nigerians, then, as brothers.

“The Honourable Minister established that the relative peace witnessed in Benue at the moment was made possible through President Buhari’s military interventions of “Exercise Ayem a Kpatuma” and “Operation Whirl Stroke.”

“He condemned the killings by herdsmen and other intra- community hostilities in Benue that have claimed many lives and sued for expeditious action from government to end the killings, adding that Gov. Ortom was left with two years of his administration and that was enough time to turn things around for the good of Benue, rather than promoting the purported islamization and Fulanization theory he has been advancing to court hatred against the President who is doing great projects in Benue State.

“It was while making reference to the hitherto agelong cordial relationship between the Tiv and the Fulanis that the APC leader referenced that even while he was the governor of Benue state between 1999 and 2007, the relationship between the Tiv and Fulanis was still appreciable, at a time the anti open grazing law was not yet in force.

“But sadly, the PDP in their narrow minds have hurriedly accorded a different interpretation to this harmless statement, rather insinuating that Senator Akume had called for an outright repeal of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

“This thinking of the Benue PDP is utterly perfidious and to an extent, maladjusted as the anti open grazing law of Benue remains a creation of the APC; the law was duly passed with Senator Akume’s overwhelming endorsement by an APC assembly and assented to when APC was still ruling Benue. At that time, PDP that now fancies the law to the point of elevating it to a state anthem was rather indifferent about the law,” the statement read in part.

