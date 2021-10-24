From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Benue State, Terver Akase, has promised to utilize the abundant opportunities in information and communications technology, ICT, to create jobs for the youths, if elected as the governor in the 2023 general elections.

Akase gave this assurance when he featured on Radio Benue live interactive programme ‘Area Matter’, noting that ICT remained one of the greatest tools for employment and wealth creation.

He maintained that Benue youths were among the most active people on social media who would gladly embrace the opportunities on the internet to earn a living and be employers of labour.

He commended the governor for initiating a bill, which was sent to the House of Assembly for the establishment of Benue Information Technology Development Agency, BITDA, to warehouse and drive the state’s policy formulation and implementation in the ICT sector.

Akase also lauded the governor for setting up the Benue State Information and Communications Technology Council earlier this year to serve as an advisory body for the development and use of ICT in the state.

He assured that he would build on the governor’s initiatives in the sector to make youths of the state self-reliant.

