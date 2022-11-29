From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi
The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Benue state, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has said his confidence in the judiciary to do Justice to all the court cases against his candidature, is rock solid.
Alia was reacting to the judgement delivered in his favour at the Federal High Court in Abuja by Justice Kolowale Omotosho, on Monday.
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) had taken Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to court seeking the court to order the umpire body not to recognised the candidature of Rev. Fr. Alia. They however, lost the case.
Alia who expressed happiness with the judgement said “Our confidence in the judiciary still remain unshaken.”
Speaking through the Head of Communication Alia/Ode Campaign Council, Mr Tersoo Kula, Alia said the case was nothing but the height of desperation.
He said “PDP knows that with Alia as a candidate of the APC, the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Benue state is as good as one way traffic against them.
“With today’s judgement and with the grounds properly marshalled by Justice Kolowale Omotosho, their desperation to seek ways to go to the polls unopposed has hit the brick wall. Alia is in the hearts and lips of the masses of Benue.
“2023 is going to be a referendum on the performance or otherwise of the party that has ruled the state for the past eight years,” Alia said.
Leave a Reply