From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Benue state, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has said his confidence in the judiciary to do Justice to all the court cases against his candidature, is rock solid.

Alia was reacting to the judgement delivered in his favour at the Federal High Court in Abuja by Justice Kolowale Omotosho, on Monday.