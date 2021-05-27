From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Makurdi North Constituency on the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Terfa Kudi, said his constituents were starving, because of growing insecurity in the state.

Kudi stated this on Wednesday, while interacting with journalists on the sidelines of the two-day zonal public hearing on constitution review, holding in Jos.

The lawmaker said that 70 per cent of the constituents who are predominantly farmers, have been sacked from their ancestral homes and cannot go to the farms.

He said that people do not have food where they are taking refuge, in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and houses of relatives in Makurdi town.

Kudi expressed fears that if serious security measures were not taken to curtail the attacks, people may be attacked even in Makurdi town.

“The assailants are almost taking over the entire Makurdi town since, they can successfully attack communities at the outskirts of Makurdi.

“Government is doing its part, but more efforts need to be deployed.

“As I speak to you, the attackers have sacked the entire four council wards that make up Makurdi North,” he said.

The lawmaker called on the federal and Benue state governments, to protect his constituents from the invaders.

He sympathised with the affected families, whose members have been killed and other valuables destroyed because of the attacks.

According to him, the overwhelming security situation is having negative impact on schools.

Kudi pointed out the academic activities of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi have been affected, as its host communities have come under serious attacks in the last few days.