Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command says it has apprehended 15 suspects and recovered four rifles as well as 33 ammunitions within the last one week across the state.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue, CP Mukkadas Garba who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday stated that within the period under review, the Command has been

able to forestall criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, homicide among others.

“As we approach the end of the year and festive period, Benue State Police Command wishes to assure the good people of Benue State that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure safety of lives and property.

“Strategies put in place include raid of criminal hide-outs within the State, redeployment of Police Officers at strategic points and increased vehicular and foot patrol.”

He listed some of the successes recorded within the week to include the arrest of suspected armed robbers/kidnappers, arrest of suspected cultists/armed robbers as well as arrest of suspected rapist.

Mukkadas said upon receipt of information about a kidnap and armed robbery gang operating along Adikpo -Ogoja road, a team of police officers was deployed to their hideout located at Mzaav village, Kwande Local Governmert Area of Benue State.

Those who were arrested according to the CP include Agber Solomon, Tsavnande Iorzahan, Sesugh Yagba, Nyikyaa Tyokosu and Ahile Terungwa all ‘m’ of different addresses in Kwande.

The Police Commissioner disclosed further that one assault rifle (LAR), loaded with sixteen (16) rounds of live ammunition, one AK 47 rifle, three magazines loaded with thirteen (13) rounds of live ammunitions, one locally made single barrel gun loaded with five cartridges, expended cartridges and one camouflage bag were recovered from the suspects.

He explained further that, “on 25/11/2019 at about 2230hrs a complaint was received at ‘A’ Division Makurdi, that some suspected cultist/armed robbers were operating at Wadata, Makurdi.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Musa Umar alias “Miss Call”, Yusuf Hassan and Dan Azumi alias “Ododoo’ all ‘m’ of various addresses in Wadata. Items recovered from them include; one locally made revolver pistol used in committing the crime, four live ammunition, one car key, a knife and three sim cards. The three suspects confessed to the crime.”

CP Mukkadas further stated that on 19/11/2019 at about 2000hrs the Police received information that social development workers were robbed of their belongings along Ugbema- Jato Aka road.

“During investigation, one Teryange Fakwaghga ‘m’ of Ugbema village was arrested in possession of a phone that belongs to one of the victims. The suspect also confessed to the crime and led the investigators to other gang members who were also arrested.”

He gave the names of the other suspects arrested as Awalumun Igba, Terkuma Mbalegh and Terdoo Zege all ‘m’ of Ugbema village while one matchet and various charms were recovered from them.

“On 23/11/2019 at about 2153hrs, a report was received about armed robbers operating along Makurdl- Lafia road. During investigation, one Aondofa Tsoka, Terver Unongu and Clement Faga all ‘m’ of various addresses in Guma

Local Government Area were arrested.

“The suspects confessed to the crime. Items recovered from them Include five phones and the sum of fifteen thousand naira (N15, 000.00) being proceeds from the robbery. Investigation is still In progress.

The CP also told newsmen that on 13/11/2019 at about 1100hrs, a complaint was received at ‘A’ Division Makurdi that while an eight year old girl was hawking water within the neighbourhood, one Abubakar Maigari aged forty (40) years deceitfully invited the victim in the pretext of buying sachet water and dragged her into his room where he defiled her.

The CP who noted that the suspect has been arrested and investigation was still in progress assured that the Command will continue to work tirelessly towards ensuring a crime

free environment.

He urged members of public to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement of criminals around them to the Police.