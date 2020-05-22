The Benue State Police Command says it arrested over 70 suspected armed robbers, and kidnappers, recovering stolen vehicles and firearms from the criminals. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mukaddas Garba, said: “Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) clamped down on bandits terrorising the people by raiding their hideouts recovering arms and ammunition.

“It was through community policing that yielded us good results through the assistance of members of the public who are giving us useful information. We received information that armed men attacked and robbed people at Shaanhu Road, Gboko. They arrested five suspects including Mohammed, Thaddeus, Nasiru and Terzungwe all of Gboko, and recovered two Toyota Corolla and two Honda cars.

“They also arrested three suspects along Otukpo-Aliade Road and recovered 30 phones from them. A Toyota Corolla car stolen from Benue State University, Makurdi campus, was recovered. Two suspects, Yusuf of Akwanga, Nasarawa State and Mohammed were arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Keffi.

“Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), arrested 23 cultists during stop and search operation at Ugbokolo Market area and recovered arms and ammunition. They also intercepted Tengu of Ukum and recovered locally made pistol, one motorcycle and charms. Suspected cultists and armed robbers were arrested in Makurdi.

“One Yahaya Hamza of Udi Street was equally arrested with a made pistol, small axes, one black beret and charms. Police at Oju Division along Odusa Road, Oju, arrested Itele of Obutu village. Also in “B” Divisional Police Station, Gboko, a suspect, Wuese, was arrested in possession of a knife and axes to invade a business premises at Ikyese Street, Gboko.

“The “A” Divisional Police Station, Makurdi, two young men who were armed invaded a shop and robbed the owner of a handbag. One Tema, a 300-level student of Benue State University, Makurdi, was arrested for stealing a laptop and other stationery in a school.

“The command held a meeting with stakeholders, traditional rulers, students and community leaders on how to fight criminals in their environs. The issue of community policing is very paramount to us. The command has redeployed detectives in the flashpoints.”