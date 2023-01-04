From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Wale Abass, has disclosed that the Command arrested a total of eight suspects for various crimes during the Christmas season.

The commissioner who stated this in a review of activities of the festive period in the state commended his officers for their efforts which he said led to a hitch free celebrations adding that minimal criminal cases were recorded during the period.

Disclosing the achievements made, Abass in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, said eight were arrested while efforts were being made to arrest those at large.

According to the statement, “On 28/12/2022, at about 0130hrs, information was received that armed robbers operating along Adikpo – Jato-Aka road, attacked and robbed road users of their belongings.

“During the investigation, one Aondongu Iorlamen Abigwa Bebatso and five others were arrested in connection with the case. Items recovered from them include, one locally made single barrel gun, a head mask, a military camouflage and one motorcycle stolen from the same robbery scene.”

He also disclosed that “On 3112/2022, at about 0200hrs, a distress call was received that five suspected kidnappers invaded a compound at Tse-kpum, Vandeikya Local Government Area to kidnap one Mr Terzungwe.

“Upon arrival of the police, the suspects fled into a near by forest where one of them was eventually arrested while his gang members escaped.”

He said the suspect confessed to having been sent by an enemy of the victim to kidnap him for ransom and an investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspects at large.

Also “On 02/01/2023, at about 1100hrs, while officers of Safer Highway Patrol were on stop and search duty at Ogene junction, Otukpo – Ugbokolo road, they intercepted one Aliyu Danazumi with goods suspected to be stolen.

“On-the-spot search of his belongings led to the recovery of ten phones, a cutlass, and a sack containing new clothes and shoes.

“The suspect confessed to having broken into shops with other gang members while traders travelled for Christmas to steal these goods.

He said the investigation is ongoing to identify shop owners and arrest suspects at large.

Commissioner Abass commended officers for their dedication to work during this period and urge them to keep up the good work as more is expected of them during the election period.