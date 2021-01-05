From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has disclosed that it arrested 83 suspected criminals, including 73 suspected cultists and 10 suspected armed robbers, during the yuletide season.

Commissioner of Police Mukkadas Garba, who disclosed this to reporters at his office on Tuesday, described the development as an achievement of the Command during the festive period.

‘In preparation for the festive period and as a strategy to clamp down on cult activities and other heinous crimes in Benue State, the Command deployed Police officers to various locations to arrest identified cultists,’ the commissioner stated.

The suspects were also paraded with recovered items such as locally made pistols, single barrel guns, military camouflage uniforms, bulletproof vests, aces boots, military berets, stolen laptops, charms, among others.

According to Commissioner Garba, the suspects were arrested with these items, including 13 guns, 20 knives, five live ammunitions and five cartridges.

The police commissioner, who noted that the suspects would soon be charged to court after the completion of investigations, advised parents to always monitor the activities of their children and ensure they avoid bad company.

CP Garba, while appreciating the people of the state for their conduct and cooperation with the police during the festive period, restated the commitment of the Command to continue to fight crime.