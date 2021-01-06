From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 200 suspected cultists were arrested and prosecuted in Benue State in 2020, the Benue State Police Command says.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue, Mukkadas Garba, disclosed this while fielding questions from reporters in his office this week.

‘The law against cultism has been largely successful in the state as not less than 200 cultists have been arrested and prosecuted with exhibits,’ he said.

Although he wouldn’t say what has been responsible for the rise in cultism in the state, the commissioner noted that it was necessary for parents to monitor the associations and activities of their wards and ensure they get busy with gainful skills instead of being idle.

Garba advised youths in the state to keep away from bad company and be more responsible to themselves and society.

Speaking on the ban on motorcycles in the Sankera axis of the state, the police commissioner maintained that the ban had been largely successful.

‘There is a ban on motorcycle operation in Sankera axis because of the modus operandi of criminals in the area. We have impounded a lot of motorcycles in the area and that has put a stop to the mayhem and violence in the area as well as reduced the snatching of motorcycles during the yuletide season,’ he said.

He urged the people of Ukum and Katsina-Ala which make up the Sankera axis to understand with the state government as the ban was in their best interest.