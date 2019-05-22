Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nineteen criminal suspects who were arrested for various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal arms manufacturing, and cultism have been paraded by the Benue State Police Command.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Garba Mukkadas who paraded the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday as part of successes recorded by the Command since his assumption of office disclosed that most of the cases have been charged to Court for prosecution while others are still undergoing interrogation.

CP Mukaddas enjoined to the people of the state to volunteer information to the police even as he promised that such information would be treated with the utmost confidentiality and the identity of informants would be adequately protected.

CP Mukaddas while positing that information is very important if the police must succeed in their duty of protecting lives and property urged the Benue people to cooperate with the Command to enable them to flush out criminals terrorizing innocent residents across the state.

He said the reason for the briefing was to inform the Benue public that he has resumed work and that he will employ all necessary strategies to protect lives and property of Benue people, prevent and detect crime within the State.

“These strategies will include community-based policing and synergy with other security agencies in the fight against crime.

I urge the good people of Benue state to be security conscious and feed the police with useful information for effective policing. We assure you that every information given to the Police will be treated in confidence.”