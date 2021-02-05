From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has said that it is prepared to fully enforce the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 that was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, Mukkadas Garba disclosed this in a statement by the Police image maker in the state, DSP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen on Friday.

“In compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, the Commissioner of Poiice CP Mukaddas M. Garba has directed officers and men of the Command to carryout full enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari, on 26th January, 2021.

Garba added that the law provides for restrictions on social gatherings, operation of public places and the use of special protection equipment.

He enjoined members of the public to get conversant with provisions of the law in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Police Commissioner however noted that Police officers have been cautioned to be civil but professional and firm while enforcing the law.