From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The renewed crisis between Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue has claimed two lives, the Benue State Police Command has confirmed.

It was gathered that the renewed violent clashes which started on Monday have left several houses burnt while thousands of residents of the communities have also died to safer havens.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, on Tuesday evening, the police disclosed that the current crisis in the area came about following news that the house of a deceased retired police officer had been razed.

‘It is no longer news that Mbasmbo and Mbaivur Communities in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State have a protracted disagreement over land and efforts have been made to restore peace in the area,’ she stated.

‘In the past two years, a series of meetings have been held and peaceful resolution made to ensure the peace that they have been enjoying.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘The renewed crises began on 28/02/2022 when information was received that some mischievous persons burnt down the house of Late DSP. Emmanuel Agber at Ikpayongo. A reaction from other members of the community led to the destruction of other houses and two persons lost their lives.’

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Wale Abass, is miffed by the lawless behaviour of members of the two warring communities despite efforts of the Benue State Government to nip it in the bud and maintain peace.

‘The police and other stakeholders condemn this mischievous act and has deployed Police teams to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order,’ he stated.

While reiterating the commitment of the CP to bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, Anene said the Police boss has also advised the warring brothers who speak the same language to seek Alternative Dispute Resolution strategies to resolve their matter instead of going to war against each other.

‘Alternative Dispute Resolution strategies should easily be adopted to resolve matters like this rather than engaging in violence that destroys lives and property. Meanwhile, another round of dialogue has been scheduled with leaders of the two warring communities,’ the PPRO said.