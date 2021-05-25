From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Two suspected kidnappers have been nabbed by the Police in Benue after their attempt to kidnap the Bursar of the JS Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi was foiled.

The suspects, Terwase Agbem Paul, popularly known as TAP, chairman and CEO TAP Group and Mson Yaasa, both in their thirties were reportedly arrested following a tip off.

Agbem was arrested for allegedly being the brain behingd the attempted kidnap before it was foiled by police operatives codenamed Operation Zenda.

Men of the Operation Zenda led by their Commander, CSP Justine Gberindyer were.said to have raided the hideouts of the suspects at Hallydays Hotel and resort in Ankpa Quarters Makurdi on Saturday arrested the suspects.

It was gathered that the suspects allegedly specialize in organizing high profile kidnapping of politicians and wealthy personalities within Abuja and Makurdi and other states in Nigeria before they were arrested.

They were said to have concluded plans with other members of the gang to kidnap the Bursar of University of Agriculture, Makurdi who resides close to Hallidays hotel for ransom.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Madaki confirmed the report in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Catherine Anene on Monday night.

“Following information about the regrouping of a kidnap gang in Makurdi, a team of Police officers were deployed to trail and arrest the suspects.

“On 22/05/2021 at about 1200hrs, these suspects had assembled at Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi and perfected plans to carry out their nefarious act when the operatives invaded their hideout and arrested the kingpin, one Paul Terwase Agbem also known as TAP of Gwarimpa, Abuja and one Mson Yaasa of Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have completed plans on the same day to kidnap a staff of Joseph Sawuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi who allegedly refused to pay him money for the contract he executed in the school.”

The Police Commissioner disclosed further that efforts were in progress to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.