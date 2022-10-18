From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have killed one suspected armed robber and arrested seven others for various crimes ranging from kidnap and assassination attempts to armed robbery and banditry.

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, said the suspects were arrested in separate operations by men of Operation Zenda Special Tactical team with five arms including a fabricated AK-47 rifle and pistols, nine ammunition, 19 cartridges and 13 phones among others.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Makurdi, on Tuesday, the commissioner who spoke through the Police Public Relationship Officer, PPRO, SP Catherine Anene said the suspects included two brothers who allegedly planned to kidnap and assassinate the chairman of Katsina-Ala local government area of the state, Alfred Atera.

She explained that “On 5/10/2022 at about 1540hrs, men of Operation Zenda Special Tactics team received intelligence that a set of notorious armed robbing/kidnapping syndicate was planning to kidnap and assassinate the current Katsina-Ala Local Government Chairman, Mr Alfred Atera.

“Based on the information, the police team trailer and arrested Kashima Igbauke Anja, a.k.a Takari and Terlumun Anja aka Aromi, members of the dresses gang led by Simiwoo now at large,” and recovered one locally made pistol.

The police said the suspects confessed to the crime but while speaking to journalists, the two Anjas said they are killers.

Kashima Anja who said he had requested for N300,000 as payment for the job said, “We have never killed anyone before. I was not going to do the job. I only agreed so that I will deceive the woman, collect the money and eat it. I only wanted to buy a machine and use it to continue my fishing job.”

Meanwhile, the police also arrested two suspects, Fabian Naymhena and Awuasaa Kelvin, who has been blocking and robbing motorists along Taraku /Otukpo road and recovered one locally fabricated AK-47 rifles loaded with four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one fabricated pistol and five cartridges.

The other suspects, Chiata Ihom and Shimangi Nyeriyo aka Ratata, led by one “Full Fire” was also arrested for planning to assassinate one Lubem Akomboin Ukum local government area of the state.

One Ornya Michael was also arrested along Ikpayongo-Makurdi road, with assorted GSM Phones numbering 13, nine chargers all concealed in a black nylon bag.

Anene who stated that investigations are still ongoing said while desperate criminal-minded persons have begun their escapades following the ember months, the command under the leadership of CP. Wale Abass is equal to the task of bringing them to book.