Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Police Command has confirmed the killing of two suspected armed bandits along Ugbema -Jato -Aka axis in Kwande local government area of the state.

The armed bandits, according to sources, were shot dead by members of the Joint Task Force codenamed Operation Zenda led by Justine Gbyindye, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Our police source hinted that the bandits confronted the members of the operation who were on surveillance in the area.

“The Joint Task Force of operation Zenda were on surveillance of the volatile area when the bandits engaged them in a gun duel during which some of the gang members escaped with gun wounds.

“In the process, members of the task force gunned down two members of the group who were suspected to be part of some notorious groups of kidnappers and armed robbers that have been terrorising communities along that axis.

Items recovered from the gang, according to police source included a sub machine gun, live ammunition, cartridges, phones and charms.

It would be recalled that the Gbyindye led Operation Zenda has been responsible for some security breakthroughs in the area including the recent discovery of 16 shallow graves where kidnapped victims were buried as well as the discovery of the remains of a police officer’s wife who was killed and buried in a rice farm in Ukum local government area of the state a week ago.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the killing of the armed bandits.

“Yes our men engaged the suspected armed bandits at Ugbema, Jato Aka road last Saturday. Two members of the gang were gunned down when they were exchanging fire with police,” the PPRO said.