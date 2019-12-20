The Benue State Police Command recently arrested 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters, rapists, murderers and cultists, recovering 20 arms from their hideouts. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mukadda Garba, said: “Operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) and Operation ‘Zeuda’ dealt with criminals.

“They were forced to relocate. Some of the suspects were charged to court. The command has employed numerous strategies to prevent crime. These strategies range from deployment of well-trained personnel to strategic places where crime is prevalent. We do constant patrol within the metropolis, mapping out flash points for effective posting of officers.

“SARS operatives arrested seven suspects in Yelwata, Guma Local Government and at Daudu. They were in possession of 10 Ak47 guns and 126 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. We recovered single barrel gun, one cartridge and assorted charms. Two suspects, Sani and Abdullahi of Tordonga, Katsina-Ala Local Government were held in possession of two vehicles and arms. The operatives also arrested five suspected armed robbers all of Lower Basin Quarters, Ugbema, Buruku Local Government. They were intercepted during operation and N78,340 with some stolen valuable items were recovered.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Mr Berliam Igbe, said detectives in the Homicide Section arrested a suspect, Pile, of Mbatian, Gboko LG, strangulated Tertsea, a one-year-six-month: “He killed him and dumped his corpse inside the well in a rice farm. A syndicate had promised to give the suspect N20,000 after executing the act.

“One Amina sent her 10-year-old daughter on an errand in the shop of Maigari. The suspect dragged her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her. He threatened to kill her and the suspect did not deny the allegation.

“Meanwhile, Dorcas residing in Ito Obi LG sent her eight-year-old daughter to hawk banana. A suspect, Unke, with pretence of buying banana took the minor to his room and raped her. Agu and Fidelis, suspected to be members of the Black Skull cult group were arrested with axe and pump action gun.

“A police team patrol had an encounter with some suspects operating in a house at Coca-Cola area of Zaki-Blam, Ukum LG. Udam and Sauwaam were arrested in the process.