Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State police command said it has arrested 25 suspected criminals for various nefarious acts ranging from kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery in the state.

The arrest of the suspects, according to the Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba was as a result of intensified efforts to clamp down on cult activities, armed robbery and kidnapping in the state through consistent deployment of officers to strategic points in the state.

Mukaddas Garba who stated this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday disclosed that the police had foiled kidnap attempts and prevented unlawful assemblies in the state.

“I want to assure members of the public that we will not leave any stone unturned while ensuring a safe environment.

“Within the period under review, 25 suspected cultists were arrested and 12 have been charged to court while the others are being interrogated. Seven arms and 56 ammunition were recovered.”

He listed some of the breakthroughs the police recorded to include a kidnap incident at Guma Local Government Area where Police officers were deployed to investigate a case and it was discovered during investigation that the hoodlums had relocated to Anyiin in Logo Local Government with intent to plan and kidnap another victim.

“On sighting the police team at Anyiin, the hoodlums opened fire on the police officers who also returned fire to stay safe. Suspects received gun shoot injuries while they escaped. Items recovered at the scene were two AK 47 riffles loaded with 50 rounds of live ammunition, police uniforms among other things. Investigation is still In progress.”

He disclosed further that three armed robbers were arrested around Ankpa Quarters area of Makurdi during a robbery operation last Sunday.

“On 08/03/2020 at about 04:10hrs information was received that armed robbers were operating at Ankpa Quarters, Makurdl. A team of police officers was detailed to the scene. On sighting the police vehicle, the hoodlum started shooting at the police vehicle and this led to a gun duel between the hoodlums and the police.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene: Gbakorun George, Richard Gbidye and Odo Demesugh all ‘m’ of different addresses. Exhibits recovered from the scene were one P-cap, one cutlass, 27 shells of AK 47 rifle and a motorcycle. Investigation is still in progress.”

The police boss said the command will continue to do its best to fight crime in the state even as he encouraged members of the public to give useful information that can aid prevention of crime and investigation of crime when the need arises.