Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday paraded 32 suspected criminals who were arrested for various nefarious activities including cultism, culpable homicide and armed robbery in the last two weeks.

Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, Omololu Bishi in his maiden press briefing told newsmen that the arrest followed the proactive measures put in place by the command to bring crime to its barest minimum, especrally the rampant cases of cult related violence and other serious offences.

Bishi while noting the Command under his watch in the past two weeks has recorded successes in the area of crime fighting disclosed that among those who aware arrested is one Bunde Goja for culpable homicide.

Goja, a mason who was said to have fathered three children from his ex wife allegedly stormed the home of the woman in the night, forcefully gained entrance into the room and poured acid on her boyfriend after which he clubbed him to death with an axe wood.

The CP said the ex wife, Kadoon Chia reported the matter to the police that while she was in her room with her boyfriend, Terdoo Shito, her ex husband, Goja Bunde conspired with one Luper Ishu and others now at large, attacked Shito and killed him on the spot.

Speaking with our correspondent while being paraded, Goja who confessed to the crime said he killed Terdoo in self Defence but could not explain where he got the acid from at that time of the night.

Asked if he felt bad about what had happened, Goja who showed all said he had handed over the matter to God and asked God to do whatever He wills concerning him.

The police Commissioner who also paraded some suspected cultists and armed robbers who were apprehended across the state displaced various items recovered from the suspects said they would be charged to court as soon as investigation were concluded.