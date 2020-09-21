Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has paraded 96 suspected criminals who were arrested in various parts of the state for nefarious crimes.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anne said their arrested followed complaints about house breaking and theft, robbery and cult activities around Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ and North-Bank in Makurdi, the state capital.

“During investigation, the following suspects were arrested between 24th August, 2020 and 15th September, 2020: One Ortee sesugh also known as “Smart”, Kabiru Mohammad “Awasco ”, Aondover Terfa “Stubborn “, Tyosenda Kator “Total”, Noah Isaac “Zico ”, Bemdoo Terhide, Suleiman Hamza “Pepper Boy”, Ahmed Ibrahim “Transformer”, Eduh Elaibi “Baron “, Aondoaseer Akaa “SS”, Kamal Mohammad “Eighty”, Terkumbur Tivlumun “Andy”, Samuel Nengem “Doff” and eighty three (83) others, all of different address within Makurdi.”

Anene who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mukkadas Garba said detectives were detailed to investigate the cases which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The PPRO listed items recovered from the suspects to include two locally made pistols, one dane gun, two live cartridges, one canister of 38mm, tear gas cartridge.

Other recovered items are one Military camouflage cap, three black berets, four red berets, military jungle hat, two pairs of Military uniforms (khaki and ceremonial dress), two Military trousers, one Ipad, two (2) desert boots, one animal horn, cutlasses, knives and assorted charms and wraps of herbs suspected to be Indian Hemp.

While noting that investigation was still in progress on the cases, the police spokesperson said the command will appreciate every relevant information that can lead to arrest and prosecution of any persons involved in these heinous crimes.