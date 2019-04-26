Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police command on Friday paraded 10 suspected criminals who were arrested for various criminal offences such as kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery in parts of the state.

Commissioner of Police, CP Omololu Bishi while parading the suspects before newsmen disclosed that their arrest was part of the Command’s commitment to fighting crime in the State.

“This is evident in the special deployment of police officers across the State and series of arrests and prosecutions within the period under review. It is important that we bring to the general public some of the successes recorded by the Command.”

Among the suspected kidnappers is one Benedict Paul and two other members of his gang who were arrested in Adoka town, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state for abducting a nursing mother.

According to the Police Commissioner, on April 23 at about 4am, the police got information that unknown gunmen abducted the victim to an unknown destination.

“Policemen at Adoka swung into action immediately and arrested one Benedict Paul M of Adoka with one locally made pistol and one expanded cartridge. Efforts are being made to arrest the other suspects at large.”

Also arrested were five suspected armed robbers, cultists and kidnappers including Nande Levi Akor Alias Makadon, Kunavyima Gab Alias X-Boy, Fanen David Yange, Yima Agber and AkperAwma in Gboko area of the state.

Bishi said when the police got information that a group of cultists were grouping for their usual robbery and kidnap activities, a team of Policemen were deployed to the scene where the suspects who later confessed to be members of the Red Confraternity were arrested with one locally made pistol loaded with cartridges.

Another suspect; Musa Garba was arrested with a short axe on 20/04/2019 at about 9pm by a team of Policemen on surveillance in Wadata area of Makurdi.

“Policemen on surveillance sighted two young men moving in a suspicious manner with arms. The suspects took to their heels when they sighted the Police team. They were chased and one Musa Garba was arrested. On the spot search of the suspect led to the recovery of one short axe. The suspect confessed to be a member of Black Axe cult along with the suspect at large.”

While urging members of the Benue public to continue to avail the police information that can lead to the arrest of criminals, Bishi warned all criminal elements in the state to flee from the state or face the full wrath of the law when caught.