Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has recovered nine motorcycles from some suspected dare devil armed robbers whose stock in trade is to snatch motorcycles from their owners at gun point.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mukaddas Garba who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement gave the names of the suspects who are currently in police net as Yogbo Terhile, Samuel Iorbee and Tyoor Aondowase all of Gwer- East Local Government Area of the state.

Garba explained that last Monday at about 2:30pm, the police got an information that some hoodlums who specialize in snatching motorcycles from cyclist in Gboko, assembled at Rice Mill Road and were planning to take advantage of the festivity to rob commuters.

‘Upon receipt of this information, Police Detectives swung into action and arrested one Yogbo Terhile, Samuel Iorbee and Tyoor Aondowase all ‘m’ of Gwer- East Local Government Area.

He revealed further that during investigation, the suspects confessed to have robbed cyclists of their motorcycles and belongings between Aliade and Gboko town.

“Msughue kpechir, Ianna Paul, Aondowase Avishi, Terkimbir Bai and Terfa all ‘m’ were arrested for receiving stolen property. Uba Doosuur ‘f’ was arrested as a custodian of the master key of the gang. Nine (9) Honda C50 motorcycles have been recovered from them. Investigation is still in progress,” the CP said.

Garba also disclosed that 17 other suspects who were arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and vandalism were cooling their heels in police net and would be charged to court after investigation.

He however thanked the people of the State for their cooperation and peaceful conduct during the yuletide season even as he solicited their usual cooperation in the onerous task of securing the state.

CP Garba also commended the Benue State Government, Traditional/Religious Leaders, youth leaders, the press and every other Stakeholder who made securing the state easier for the Police.