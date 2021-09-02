From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After two days in the hands of his abductors, the Benue State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim, Dr. Godwin Kwanga from the kidnappers’ den.

Kwanga, was said to have been abducted by gunmen last Tuesday in the night after he closed from his business premises located on George Akume way.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Tunji Akingbola, acting on a tip off, the victim was safely rescued at a hideout where he was being held hostage at Tse-Anjov village, Welfare quarters, Makurdi.

Akingbola, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen on Thursday said operatives invaded the hideout and the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel but we’re overpowered by the police.

“On 31st August, 2021 at about 1130pm information was received that Dr. Godwin Kwanga of Gaadi layout, Makurdi who left his business premises along George Akume way was kidnapped by unknown gun men and taken to an unknown destination.

“Police operatives were deployed immediately to commenced investigation and A Toyota Highlander SUV belonging to the victim was recovered on the same day while investigation continued.

“On 2nd September, 2021 at about 10am, information was gathered that the victim was held hostage at Tse-Anjov village, Welfare quarters, Makurdi, operatives invaded the hideout and the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel but we’re overpowered by the police.

“The victim was successfully rescued unhurt while the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds.”

The Police Commissioner listed items recovered from the scene to include one Ak47 rifle loaded with eight live ammunition, 43 expanded ammunition and two Toyota Camry vehicles.

CP Akingbola urged members of the public to provide useful information to the police about any suspected movement of hoodlums and cooperate with officers who are on the trail of the hoodlums.

He added that the Command under his leadership would continue to do its best to rid the state of criminality.

