From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has again stated that the restriction on the movement of motorcycles in Makurdi, the state capital is still in force.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue, CP Audu Madaki, in a statement on Friday, recalled that in may 2016, the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, had announced a restriction on commercial motorcyclists movement in Makurdi metropolis.

The statement which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene added that the restriction which is between 8pm and 6am is still being enforced.

“This pronouncement was made following reports that criminal acts in the Benue State capital are carried out on motorcycles including the murder of the Senior Special Assistant on Security, Mr Denen Igbana who was shot dead at his residence in Makurdi by assailants .

“This order remains enforced till date,” CP Madaki stated, even as he warned motorcyclists to restrict movement of their motorcycles to between 8pm and 6am as pronounced.

“The command has observed an increase in movement of motorcycles beyond 8pm and ordered Police officers to reenforce this restriction in Makurdi for peaceful coexistence,” the statement concluded.