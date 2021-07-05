From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following last week’s directive by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom that desks and chairs be provided for all public primary schools in Makurdi, a batch of 30,000 desks and chairs have been procured for distribution to the affected primary schools in the state.

Last week Tuesday, Governor Ortom, while on an inspection tour of some projects embarked upon by his administration within Makurdi metropolis, visited some schools during which he discovered that some pupils were sitting on bare floor to take lessons.

The governor who expressed sadness about the development directed the state Ministry of Education to immediately provide desks and chairs for all public primary schools in Makurdi and throughout the state.

As a follow up to that visit, the governor, who on Monday visited and inspected the desks and chairs at the state Ministry of Science and Technology, said his administration would continue to give priority attention to primary education which is the foundation for every child.

‘The is a batch of 30,000 chairs and tables for distribution to our primary school pupils. We had earlier distributed 120,000 and we intend to continue so that our children will have a conducive environment to do their studies.

‘I have always said that government places priority attention to primary education because it is the foundation and when the foundation is right our children will do well in Secondary and tertiary institutions.

‘So we are quite committed, we are not just restructuring the entire primary school status as it was, you can see the upgrade in the buildings and in some cases, you will see new construction for our primary school. We intend to continue doing this.’

The governor also paid an unscheduled visit to other schools including his alma mater, St Catherine’s Primary School, Makurdi and Government College Makurdi where he assured of the commitment of his administration to give a facelift to the facilities.

‘Already we have gotten counterpart funding from the UBEC to the tune of N1.6 billion and we are already sourcing funds from the banks to matching it up. And injecting N3.2 billion into the primary school again will go a long way in giving our primary school new status.

He also hinted at the plans by his administration to recruit more teachers to add value to primary education in the state.

‘We are short of teachers in our primary schools and we intend to recruit more so that they will be able to add value to our primary school education.

‘At the initial stage we intend to recruit 2,000 teachers, but we know that the requirement is more than that but we are still looking at our capacity to be able to pay when we recruit.

The governor also inspected the Molecular Laboratory at the Epidemiology Unit as well as some facilities at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.