Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Public Service Reform Committee has charged the State Government to compel its agencies to strictly account for their internally generated revenue receipts or face sanctions.

The committee which was set up by Governor Samuel Ortom equally recommended the scrapping of government agencies which have remained dormant and had not added value to the economy of the state.

Former Head of Service in the state, Chief Theophilus Azaagee while presenting the Committee’s final report to the Governor at the Government House on Thursday, lamented a situation where some agencies generate revenue but fail to adequately remit such accruals to government accounts.

It however advised the State Government to hasten the process of establishing the state’s Information and Communications Technology Development Agency in order to address challenges of e-governance.

Azaagee who presented the report on behalf of the chairman of the committee, recommended the establishment of Benue State Bureau of Public Service Reform and the conversion of College of Education Oju or Katsina-Ala to a faculty of Education under the Benue State University.

Other recommendations included, merging of Government Technical College Makurdi and Business Engineering and Skills Training Centre, BEST, with Government College Makurdi.

The committee which also made recommendations in other areas such as education, health as well as local government and chieftaincy affairs, commended the Ortom administration for initiating the process for a Contributory Pensions Scheme in the state and encouraged the government to expedite action on the matter.

Responding, Governor Ortom commended the meticulous work done by the committee as contained in its findings and recommendations, saying it was a guide to a better public service in the state.

He said he was not surprised by the manner the committee carried out its assignment in view of the calibre of seasoned serving and retired technocrats in paraded.

The Governor promised that government would judiciously implement the committee’s recommendations.