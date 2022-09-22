From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Pure Biotech Company Limited, producers of ethanol in Benue State, has distributed rice to flood ridden Angbaaye Community as a way of bringing soccur to them after their communal crisis.

Performing the ceremony on Thursday at NKST Church Bezu, Angbaaye, Corperate Communication and Public Relations Manager of the company, Mr Stephen Numbeve, said aside from providing relief materials to them, they were also on a thank you visit to the community.

Numbeve explained that since the company acquired the land during the communal crisis and closely followed by flood disaster, it was necessary for the management to support them.

He posited that the management understood the challenges faced by people during and after such challenges and decided to support them.

“The management felt that because of the recent crisis and subsequent flood disaster, you may be going through a lot of challenges and have decided to support you with 130 bags of rice,” he said.

“As you all know, this is a new company that started last year but we understand the challenges of our host community after these disasters. That is why we are here today to see you and extend our small support.”

Numbeve explained further that the land hosting the company was purchased from individuals with the knowledge of the relevant authorities.

Responding, Executive Chairman, Makurdi Local Government, Mrs Eunice Torbunde, enjoined the people to embrace peace and remain united adding that with unity, everything was possible.

Torbunde advised the people to protect the company as their own property as it was one of the pathways for development in the area.

Also speaking, Ter Makurdi, HRH Vincent Ahule said the community needed unity and peace for development to thrive.

Responding on behalf of the Mbawa and Ipusu communities, Mr Christopher Nyityo and Mr Terfa Gbam both commended the company for their show of love and urged them to do more even as they urged the company to employ more indigenes.

