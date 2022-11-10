From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has said if he is elected, Nigerians should hold him responsible for the commitments he has promised.

Speaking at the LP presidential campaign in Makurdi, Benue State, yesterday, Obi said the Federal Government under his leadership support every state and also ensure that security apparatus is revamped to ensure that Nigerians are safe.

“What I want to say to Nigerians is that I want Nigerians to hold me responsible. Our government will not remain in Abuja, it will go to the states. I will listen to their problems,” the former governor of Anambra said.

“We will secure and bring peace to Benue state. Those who want to go back to their villages, will go back. Those who want to go back to their farms, will go back to them and we will support them. Our government is about securing Nigeria.

“We will ensure that we restructure the entire security infrastructure in Nigeria – and we will give them all the moral support.

“FG under me and Datti will support every state. Everything I say today, take it. Hold us responsible. We will start building a new Nigeria where there will be law, peace,” he vowed.

Governorship candidate LP in Benue, Herman Hembe, asked the people to vote for him to kick out the “deceit” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Hembe, a former house of representatives member, said the greatest problem Benue has is insecurity.

“There is an anti-grazing law that is to prevent herders from destroying people’s crops. But unfortunately it is our people that are in cages,” he said.

“Our biggest problem in Benue is insecurity. We will work to make sure that it does not continue. We have to end these killings. Vote Labour Party to kick out deceit in Benue.”

On his part, Kenneth Okonkwo, Nollywood actor, said Nigeria has hope in the person of Peter Obi, standard bearer of the LP.

“Here in Benue that is the food basket, but we have evil leaders. We say no to it. We cannot come by road, sea or rail way because they are not functional,” Okonkwo said.

“Thank God there is hope, thank God there is Peter Obi. These leaders have taken our prosperity, our everything. Enough is enough. Peter Obi, if you know his record in Anambra State, he wiped out criminals. I want to prophecy to you. Your problem has come to an end.”

Julius Abure, LP national chairman, said the people of Benue should ensure they collect their permanent voters cards (PVCs) and vote for the party.