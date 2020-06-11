Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has said that Benue State is ready to provide food for the entire country, but activities of armed herdsmen have continued to jeopardize this effort.

He regretted the resurgence of armed Fulani herdsmen attacks on the people in our rural areas which he noted, is in gross violation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

The Governor who disclosed this as part of his Democracy day message on Thursday stated that between April and June this year, more than 60 persons have been killed by herdsmen said it was for that reason that he made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the protocol on free movement of people among ECOWAS member countries.

“I similarly urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for their inciting statements and accepting responsibility for killing Benue people and other innocent Nigerians.

“In spite of the renewed attacks on our communities, we must commend security operatives, particularly Operation Whirl Stroke, the Police, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and State Livestock Guards for the enforcement of the law.”

Ortom also commended President Buhari for the deployment of more troops in the North Central States to help contain the menace of armed herdsmen, banditry and kidnappings.

“Today, Nigeria is celebrating June 12, an event that seemed like an unachievable dream some years ago. I am confident that this is the same way the country will someday embrace ranching as the best method of animal husbandry which Benue has been championing since 2017,” he optimized.