Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The first case of COVID-19 in Benue State was recorded yesterday. The state governor, Samuel Ortom, who disclosed this while briefing the press after a meeting with the COVID-19 Action Committee announced that the Benue index case is a woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

He noted that the woman, whose name was given as Susan Okpe, on arrival to the state checked into a hospital in a form of self-isolation and is one of eight such suspected cases, which the action committee is following currently.

The governor therefore advised those who had come in contact with her in the last 14 days to self-isolate or hand themselves over to relevant medical authority for test.

“She was one of the eight people that came from prone areas. She came from the UK, developed some symptoms that indicated coronavirus infection. Two blood samples were taken and hers came positive. No need to castigate anyone. Her name is Susan Okpe. She has been moved to BSUTH. We advise anyone who had come across or had contacts with her in the last 14 days to come out and either self-isolate or call the rapid response numbers.

The Governor also announced that some proactive steps such as the closure of all markets and lockdown of all borders had also been taken to stop the spread of the virus.