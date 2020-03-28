Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue state has recorded its first case of coronavirus on Saturday.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom who disclosed this in a press briefing after a meeting with the covid-19 Action committee announced that the Benue index case is a woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK).

He noted that the woman whose name was given as Susan Okpe, on arrival to the state checked into a hospital in a kind of self isolation and is one of eight such suspected cases which the action committee is following currently.

The Governor therefore advised those who had come in contact with her in the last 14 days to self isolate or hand themselves over to relevant medical authority for test.

“She was one of the eight people that came from prone areas. She came from the UK, developed some symptoms that looked like corona virus. Two blood samples were taken and hers came positive. No need to castigate anyone. Her name is Susan Okpe. She has been moved to BSUTH. We advise anyone who had come across or had contacts with her in the last 14 days to come out and either self isolate or call the rapid response numbers.

The Governor also announced that some proactive steps such as the closure of all markets and lockdown of all borders have also been taken to stop the spread of the virus.

“In addition to the earlier measures, all markets will be closed down as from Monday. People should operate from their homes and shops and they should provide hand sanitizers. People are advised to buy foodstuffs from now till Sunday evening. medical shops are allowed to operate.

Ortom said the state is already trying to get medical equipment to treat any case of the dreaded virus in the state.

“Issue of border closure that is being discussed but it is imminent that we have to close our borders. We will announce that on Monday. We are looking at all six entry points into Benue. it is an emergency step that we must take. We have also withdrawn SDG ambulances to be used for the coronavirus emergency response.

He added that primary healthcare staff are also mobilised to give basic education to the people even as he urges all benue people who have traveled out of the state to remain where they are for now.

“Benue people should know that the virus is here and WHO has said that we should all stay at home within these few days. Government is working hard to find a solution to the pandemic. We advise that Benue people not to travel out of the state for a while. Remain where you are for the next few days.

The Governor also advised that weddings in church or mosques should be restricted to altar weddings if they must wed while only family members should attend burials and it shouldn’t be more than 30 persons.

“We have already communicated to leadership of churches and mosques to stop gatherings. All should pray in their homes. No more gathering of church members after tomorrow,” Ortom said.