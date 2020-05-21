Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has lifted ban on Churches and Mosques with effect from Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The worship centers are to hold staggered worship sessions implying that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four sessions in a day.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this after the State Executive Council met with the State Action Committee on COVID-19 also noted that Markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops.

The governor also directed all workers on grade levels 1 to 12 who were asked to stay at home to resume work on June 1, 2020.

“The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work.”

He explained further that street trading is encouraged but must strictly be done in obedience to social distancing protocol on COVID-19.

The Governor stated further that fumigation of markets would be carried out periodically while inter-state movement remains prohibited, except those on essential services.

He said the prevailing curfew in the State has been reviewed to now last between the hours of 8pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

“Benue people have been encouraged to intensify their farming activities. The issue of school resumption is to be reviewed in the next 14 days,” he added.