Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government yesterday lifted the ban on worship in Churches and Mosques.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this after the State Executive Council met with the State Action Committee on COVID-19 also said markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops.

The governor also directed civil servants on grade levels 1 to 12 who were asked to stay at home to resume work on June 1.

“The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work,” he said.

Christian and Muslim worship centres are by the directive allowed to hold staggered worship sessions implying that a Church or Mosque which before held two worship sessions previously can conduct four services in a day.

Ortom also gave the nod for street trading, but said it must be conducted in strict obedience to the social distancing protocol on COVID-19.

He said the fumigation of markets would be carried out periodically, while inter-state movements remain prohibited, except those on essential services.

He said the curfew in the state had been reviewed to last between 8pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

“Benue people have been encouraged to intensify their farming activities. The issue of school resumption is to be reviewed in the next 14 days,” he said.