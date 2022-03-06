From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two suspected armed robbers have reportedly murdered a businessman in his home in Naka Town, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State. The sad incidence was said to have happened early hours of Sunday at about 2am when the armed robbers stormed the residence of the business man identified as Jonah Onche and shot at him point blank after robbing him of an undisclosed amount of money. However, our correspondent also gathered from a source who did not want to be named that one of the robbers was also killed in the process of robbing their victim. "At about 2:00am this morning (Sunday), some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers entered the house of the business man after they succeeded in scaling the fence. "Immediately they entered, the compound, they started shooting. It was the sporadic gunshots at the business man's house that woke up the neighbors but nobody could come out. "By the time the shooting ceased, some of us who managed to come out discovered that Once had been killed by the armed robbers. Another corpse suspected to be that of one of the armed robbers was also found in the house," our source said. When contacted by telephone, Chairman of the local government, Mrs Grace Igbabon who confirmed the robbery incident disclosed that the robbers were known cultists who had been terrorising the Makurdi/Naka/Adoka road for sometimes now. Igbabon who further revealed that one of the robbers who was later killed by his partner in crime was a pastor's son after he collected money from the businessman, shot and killed him. "The report I heard is that two armed robbers went to the business man's house and scaled through the fence. "When they entered they (robbers) asked the business man to bring the money in his house. He brought the money and pleaded with them not to kill him. "But one of the robbers collected the money and shot the man in the chest, the other robber who saw what happened, shot his colleague and made away with the money. "The robber that was killed is a pastor's son, they were actually three gang members but only two went for that operation on Sunday adding that the police is already on the trail of the fleeing robbers. She said the suspected robbers were actually three in number who started off as cultists and graduated to armed robbers and had been terrorising people of the area. "Twice they had been arrested and taken to court but unfortunately, we still see them around terrorising the people of Naka as well as Naka/Makurdi/Adoka highway," the Council boss stated. Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the incident. "Am yet to receive the information", Anene said in a trade message to journalists on Sunday evening.