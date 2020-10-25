Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that it has long distributed all CACOVID palliatives it received to all the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Emmanuel Shior, who made the disclosure to newsmen, yesterday, described the allegation in the social media that SEMA was hoarding the palliatives meant to have been distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic as baseless and misleading.

His words: “It has become necessary for the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to respond to the misleading information being peddled on social media regarding the distribution of CACOVID palliatives in the state.

“Some individuals have insinuated that the Benue State Government is hoarding large quantities of the palliatives. This allegation is baseless and mischievous.”

He said the distribution of the palliatives was in strict compliance with the directive of Governor Samuel Ortom who insisted on equitable sharing to the 23 local governments areas of the state.

According to him, the distribution was done by Benue SEMA in conjunction with council chairmen, security agencies, civil society, CAN, JNI, Traditional rulers, community leaders as well as CACOVID Monitoring and Evaluation Team.