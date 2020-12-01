By Rose Ejembi Makurdi

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have donated food and non food items to Benue State government for onward distribution to victims of the 2020 flooding in the state.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior acknowledged the support of the federal government through NEMA to the state.

Shior who disclosed that four local government areas of Otukpo, Guma, Agatu and Makurdi are to benefit from the current donation, maintained that other local government areas would benefit subsequently.

“We are here to witness the distribution of relief materials to victims of 2020 flood which was supplied to SEMA by NEMA. In all the support we have gotten since the begining of the IDP situation in the state, NEMA has stood behind the state to provide relief assistance to the persons concerned.

“That’s because we have an amicable Governor whose administration is all-inclusive. In keeping with the core values of the administration, we are doing this in the presence of the media. NEMA is here to provide intervention to 2020 flood victims.”

While noting that flooding is a perennial situation in Benue, the SEMA boss assured that the intervention would reach all those concerned.

He said the state Governor, Samuel Ortom had directed the Agency to empty the warehouse and ensure that all the relief materials are distributed to those who are intended to benefit from them.

Also speaking, leader of the NEMA response team, Nyelong Eugene stated that NEMA had activated a team to identify the high prone areas of flooding and approval had been made adding that based on impact assessment, food and non food items have been donated for distribution to the direct victims of flood in the state.

Responding on behalf of the council Chairmen, George Alli of Otukpo LGA assured that the items would be distributed honestly so that people who are affected would get the materials.