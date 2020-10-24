Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Emergency management Agency (SEMA) has said that it had long distributed all CACOVID palliatives to all the 23 local government areas of the state.

Executive Secretary of the Agency, Emmanuel Shior who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday described as misleading, information making the rounds on the social media that SEMA was hoarding palliatives meant to have been distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has become necessary for the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to respond to the misleading information being peddled on social media regarding the distribution of CACOVID palliatives in the state.

“Some individuals have insinuated that the Benue State Government is hoarding large quantities of the palliatives. This allegation is baseless and mischievous.

Shior noted that on receipt of the CACOVID food items, Governor, Samuel Ortom had directed the Agency to ensure equitable distribution of all the palliatives to the 23 local governments areas of the state, adding that the directive was carried out to the letter.

He said the distribution of palliatives was done by Benue SEMA, Local Government Chairmen, Security Agencies, Civil Society, CAN, JNI, Traditional rulers, Community Leaders and CACOVID Monitoring and Evaluation Team.

“The central distribution was done at Benue SEMA warehouses in Makurdi for onward distribution to the poorest of the poor at the Local Government Areas and Council Wards levels by the Local Government Council Chairmen together with the Local Committees comprising the aforementioned critical Stakeholders.”

The SEMA boss gave the summary of the items received and distributed to the 23 local government areas to include: 4,929 bags of 10kg rice,

96,279 cartons of Noddles,

49,029 cartons of pasta, 49,029 bags of 5kg semo, 49,029 bags of 5kg sugar and

49,029 sachets of salt.

“We want the public to note that SEMA Warehouses no longer have CACOVID palliatives after the distribution.

“We appreciate the people of the state for their sustained support to the Government,” Shior stated.